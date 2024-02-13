Wofford takes on Mercer for conference showdown

Wofford Terriers (14-11, 7-5 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-14, 4-8 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SoCon…

Wofford Terriers (14-11, 7-5 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-14, 4-8 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SoCon foes Mercer and Wofford meet on Wednesday.

The Bears are 7-5 on their home court. Mercer allows 70.4 points and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Terriers are 7-5 against conference opponents. Wofford is 7-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Mercer’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Mercer allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn McCreary is averaging 15 points for the Bears. Jake Davis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Corey Tripp is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Jackson Sivills is averaging 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.