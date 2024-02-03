Witt scores 30 as Austin Peay beats North Florida 95-91 in OT

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sai Witt’s 30 points led Austin Peay over North Florida 95-91 in overtime on Saturday night.…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sai Witt’s 30 points led Austin Peay over North Florida 95-91 in overtime on Saturday night.

Witt also added seven rebounds for the Governors (11-13, 4-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dezi Jones scored 22 points while going 10 of 21 (2 for 6 from 3-point range), and added eight rebounds and eight assists. Ja’Monta Black shot 7 for 18 (6 for 14 from 3-point range) and 1 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 21 points.

Austin Peay tooks its biggest lead of the game when Ja’Monta Black hit a 3-pointer to make it 55-38 with 13:11 left in regualtion but North Florida scored 15 of the next 17 points to trim its deficit to three about five minutes later.

The Ospreys (13-11, 6-3) were led in scoring by Chaz Lanier, who finished with 33 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Nate Lliteras added 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks for North Florida. In addition, Dorian James had 14 points.

