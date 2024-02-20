Wisconsin hosts Young and Maryland

Maryland Terrapins (14-12, 6-9 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Maryland Terrapins (14-12, 6-9 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -7; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland visits the Wisconsin Badgers after Jahmir Young scored 28 points in Maryland’s 85-80 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Badgers are 12-2 on their home court. Wisconsin is sixth in the Big Ten with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Wahl averaging 8.4.

The Terrapins have gone 6-9 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is fifth in the Big Ten with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 10.1.

Wisconsin averages 74.3 points, 9.7 more per game than the 64.6 Maryland gives up. Maryland’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Wisconsin has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

The Badgers and Terrapins meet Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Crowl is averaging 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Badgers. AJ Storr is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Young is shooting 40.8% and averaging 21.2 points for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.