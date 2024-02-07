Winthrop wins 67-46 over Charleston Southern

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Nick Johnson scored 14 points as Winthrop beat Charleston Southern 67-46 on Wednesday night. Johnson…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Nick Johnson scored 14 points as Winthrop beat Charleston Southern 67-46 on Wednesday night.

Johnson shot 6 for 10, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (15-10, 6-4 Big South Conference). KJ Doucet scored 13 points while going 5 of 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range), and added eight rebounds. Sin’Cere McMahon had 13 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Quentin Bolton Jr. finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Buccaneers (8-15, 4-6). Charleston Southern also got 11 points and 13 rebounds from Taje’ Kelly. In addition, Jaiden Thompson had nine points.

