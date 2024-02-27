Winthrop visits Giffa and High Point

Winthrop Eagles (17-12, 8-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (23-6, 12-2 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Winthrop Eagles (17-12, 8-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (23-6, 12-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the Winthrop Eagles after Kezza Giffa scored 20 points in High Point’s 74-59 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Panthers are 14-1 on their home court. High Point is sixth in the Big South in team defense, allowing 73.7 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Eagles are 8-6 in Big South play. Winthrop ranks fifth in the Big South shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

High Point’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 77.9 points per game, 4.2 more than the 73.7 High Point allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Trae Benham is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.

Kelton Talford is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Eagles. KJ Doucet is averaging 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 83.1 points, 40.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.