Winthrop hosts South Carolina Upstate in conference matchup

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-18, 4-10 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (16-12, 7-6 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kelton Talford and the Winthrop Eagles host Trae Broadnax and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans in Big South action Saturday.

The Eagles have gone 7-4 in home games. Winthrop is fourth in the Big South with 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Talford averaging 8.0.

The Spartans are 4-10 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 7-12 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Winthrop scores 77.7 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 72.8 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 71.2 points per game, 0.5 more than the 70.7 Winthrop gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talford is shooting 61.9% and averaging 14.3 points for the Eagles. KJ Doucet is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Broadnax is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 13.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the past 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

