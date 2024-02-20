Winthrop hosts Presbyterian after Doucet’s 25-point outing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-16, 4-9 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (16-11, 7-5 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-16, 4-9 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (16-11, 7-5 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces the Presbyterian Blue Hose after KJ Doucet scored 25 points in Winthrop’s 85-69 victory against the Radford Highlanders.

The Eagles are 7-3 in home games. Winthrop ranks fourth in the Big South with 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Kelton Talford averaging 8.0.

The Blue Hose have gone 4-9 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is 7-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

Winthrop scores 78.6 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 74.1 Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Winthrop allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talford is averaging 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Kasen Harrison is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Samage Teel is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 12.7 points. Marquis Barnett is shooting 48.6% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.