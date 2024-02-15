Winthrop faces Radford following Harrison’s 20-point performance

Winthrop Eagles (15-11, 6-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (13-12, 3-7 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Winthrop Eagles (15-11, 6-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (13-12, 3-7 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits the Radford Highlanders after Kasen Harrison scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 84-74 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Highlanders have gone 7-3 in home games. Radford scores 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Eagles are 6-5 in conference matchups. Winthrop is 7-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Radford’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than Radford allows to opponents (70.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Highlanders.

Kelton Talford is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.