Wilson’s 17 lead Northwestern State over Texas A&M-Commerce 70-57

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 7:21 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Justin Wilson had 17 points in Northwestern State’s 70-57 victory against Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday night.

Wilson also contributed eight rebounds for the Demons (6-16, 4-5 Southland Conference). Chase Forte scored 15 points and added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Cliff Davis was 4 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Kwo Agwa led the Lions (8-14, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds. Kalen Williams added 12 points for Texas A&M-Commerce. Zondrick Garrett also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Both teams next play Monday. Northwestern State visits Nicholls State and Texas A&M-Commercesquares off against McNeese on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

