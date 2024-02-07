Williamson leads Bucknell against Navy after 20-point performance

Bucknell Bison (9-14, 6-4 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (8-13, 4-6 Patriot League) Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Bucknell Bison (9-14, 6-4 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (8-13, 4-6 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -1.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits the Navy Midshipmen after Noah Williamson scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 75-66 overtime loss to the American Eagles.

The Midshipmen are 7-3 on their home court. Navy ranks eighth in the Patriot League with 12.1 assists per game led by Austin Benigni averaging 4.0.

The Bison are 6-4 against conference opponents. Bucknell is sixth in the Patriot League scoring 65.7 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

Navy’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 43.9% shooting opponents of Navy have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benigni is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Mac MacDonald is averaging 12.2 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Navy.

Jack Forrest is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bison. Williamson is averaging 14.6 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

