Williamson and Towson host Hofstra

Towson Tigers (14-8, 7-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (12-10, 5-4 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits the Hofstra Pride after Dylan Williamson scored 26 points in Towson’s 83-76 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Pride have gone 7-2 at home. Hofstra averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Tigers are 7-2 in CAA play. Towson is seventh in college basketball with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Thompson averaging 2.5.

Hofstra averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Towson allows. Towson averages 68.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 71.2 Hofstra allows.

The Pride and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Carlos is averaging 10.8 points, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 21.0 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Christian May averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Williamson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

