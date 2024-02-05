Williams, Texas A&M-Commerce Lions to visit Wells, McNeese Cowboys

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (8-14, 2-7 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (19-3, 8-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (8-14, 2-7 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (19-3, 8-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -18.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kalen Williams and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions take on Shahada Wells and the McNeese Cowboys on Monday.

The Cowboys are 11-0 on their home court. McNeese ranks fourth in the Southland with 14.5 assists per game led by Wells averaging 4.6.

The Lions are 2-7 in Southland play. Texas A&M-Commerce ranks eighth in the Southland shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

McNeese averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Texas A&M-Commerce gives up. Texas A&M-Commerce has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Shumate is averaging 12.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Williams is averaging 14.7 points for the Lions. Tommie Lewis is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.