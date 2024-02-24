Williams scores 33, Old Dominion defeats Coastal Carolina 75-59

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Tyrone Williams’ 33 points led Old Dominion over Coastal Carolina 75-59 on Saturday night. Williams also…

Williams also contributed five rebounds for the Monarchs (7-22, 3-14 Sun Belt Conference). Devin Ceaser scored 14 points and added five steals. R.J. Blakney had eight points. The Monarchs snapped a six-game slide.

John Ojiako finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Chanticleers (8-19, 5-11). Jacob Meyer added 16 points for Coastal Carolina. Braeden MacVicar also had eight points and six rebounds.

