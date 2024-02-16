Williams scores 14, Cornell beats Harvard 75-62

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Nazir Williams scored 14 points as Cornell beat Harvard 75-62 on Friday night. Williams shot 4…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Nazir Williams scored 14 points as Cornell beat Harvard 75-62 on Friday night.

Williams shot 4 for 11 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Big Red (18-4, 7-1 Ivy League). Jake Fiegen and Cooper Noard both scored 11. Fiegen added eight rebounds.

The Crimson (12-9, 3-5) were led by Chisom Okpara with 15 points. Malik Mack had 12 points. Justice Ajogbor pitched in with 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

