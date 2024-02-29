Williams leads UT Arlington against Seattle U after 23-point performance

UT Arlington Mavericks (15-13, 10-7 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (18-10, 11-6 WAC) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UT Arlington Mavericks (15-13, 10-7 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (18-10, 11-6 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -6; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington visits the Seattle U Redhawks after Makaih Williams scored 23 points in UT Arlington’s 89-78 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Redhawks have gone 14-3 at home. Seattle U averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Mavericks are 10-7 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Seattle U makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). UT Arlington scores 8.7 more points per game (75.5) than Seattle U allows (66.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.6 points for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.