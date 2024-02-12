Williams leads Texas A&M-Commerce against SE Louisiana after 26-point performance

SE Louisiana Lions (11-13, 6-5 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (9-15, 3-8 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

SE Louisiana Lions (11-13, 6-5 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (9-15, 3-8 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce plays the SE Louisiana Lions after Kalen Williams scored 26 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 89-83 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions are 7-5 in home games. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The SE Louisiana Lions are 6-5 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas A&M-Commerce scores 71.7 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 69.9 SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Texas A&M-Commerce allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. Tommie Lewis is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Roger McFarlane is shooting 41.8% and averaging 14.6 points for the SE Louisiana Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas A&M-Commerce Lions: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

SE Louisiana Lions: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.