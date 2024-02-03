Williams leads Texas A&M-Commerce against Northwestern State after 26-point performance

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (8-13, 2-6 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (5-16, 3-5 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (8-13, 2-6 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (5-16, 3-5 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demons -1; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce visits the Northwestern State Demons after Kalen Williams scored 26 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 71-66 victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Demons have gone 4-4 in home games. Northwestern State is sixth in the Southland with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by JT Warren averaging 6.0.

The Lions have gone 2-6 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Northwestern State is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Texas A&M-Commerce allows to opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 72.6 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 79.2 Northwestern State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis is shooting 41.0% and averaging 15.0 points for the Demons. Chris Mubiru is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Alonzo Dodd is averaging 5.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Lions. Williams is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

