Williams leads Tarleton State against Seattle U after 21-point outing

Tarleton State Texans (16-7, 9-3 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (14-9, 7-5 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces the Seattle U Redhawks after Lue Williams scored 21 points in Tarleton State’s 72-61 win against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Redhawks are 12-2 in home games. Seattle U scores 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Texans have gone 9-3 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State is 4-2 in one-possession games.

Seattle U is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

The Redhawks and Texans square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Schumacher is averaging 14 points and 4.7 assists for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

Emmanuel Innocenti is averaging 6.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Texans. Williams is averaging 16.8 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

