Williams leads Tarleton State against Seattle U after 21-point game

Tarleton State Texans (16-7, 9-3 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (14-9, 7-5 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tarleton State Texans (16-7, 9-3 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (14-9, 7-5 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on the Seattle U Redhawks after Lue Williams scored 21 points in Tarleton State’s 72-61 victory against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Redhawks are 12-2 on their home court. Seattle U is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Texans are 9-3 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State ranks fourth in the WAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiandre Gaddy averaging 4.0.

Seattle U’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

The Redhawks and Texans square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is shooting 40.7% and averaging 17.5 points for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Emmanuel Innocenti is averaging 6.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Texans. Williams is averaging 16.8 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.