Williams leads Old Dominion against Appalachian State

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-22, 3-14 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (24-5, 14-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Tyrone Williams scored 33 points in Old Dominion’s 75-59 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Mountaineers have gone 13-0 in home games. Appalachian State scores 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Monarchs are 3-14 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Appalachian State makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Old Dominion has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terence Harcum averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Donovan Gregory is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Chaunce Jenkins averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 40.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

