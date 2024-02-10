Williams leads No. 12 Auburn against Florida after 26-point game

Auburn Tigers (19-4, 8-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-7, 5-4 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (19-4, 8-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-7, 5-4 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Auburn faces the Florida Gators after Jaylin Williams scored 26 points in Auburn’s 99-81 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Gators have gone 9-1 at home. Florida averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tigers are 8-2 in SEC play. Auburn is 15-4 against opponents over .500.

Florida averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Auburn allows. Auburn scores 6.1 more points per game (83.1) than Florida gives up (77.0).

The Gators and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Gators. Zyon Pullin is averaging 16.8 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida.

Johni Broome is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 84.3 points, 43.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.