Williams and UT Rio Grande Valley host UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (12-13, 7-7 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-18, 2-11 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts the UT Arlington Mavericks after Daylen Williams scored 24 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 87-79 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Vaqueros have gone 5-6 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley allows 80.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 7-7 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is second in the WAC with 38.2 rebounds per game led by DaJuan Gordon averaging 8.5.

UT Rio Grande Valley scores 73.7 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 73.0 UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington averages 73.8 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 80.1 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Elliott is shooting 36.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the Vaqueros. Williams is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Kade Douglas averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Gordon is averaging 15.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 73.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

