Williams and UAPB host Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (5-17, 4-5 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-12, 5-4 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 3:35 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays the Alcorn State Braves after Rashad Williams scored 28 points in UAPB’s 75-74 loss to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Golden Lions have gone 6-3 in home games. UAPB is first in the SWAC with 15.5 assists per game led by Williams averaging 3.4.

The Braves are 4-5 against conference opponents. Alcorn State has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UAPB scores 82.6 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 81.4 Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UAPB allows.

The Golden Lions and Braves square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylen Milton is averaging 18.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Williams is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Jeremiah Kendall is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Braves: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

