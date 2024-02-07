Williams and San Francisco host Pepperdine

San Francisco Dons (18-6, 7-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-15, 2-7 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (18-6, 7-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-15, 2-7 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces the Pepperdine Waves after Marcus Williams scored 20 points in San Francisco’s 79-73 win against the Pacific Tigers.

The Waves are 8-6 on their home court. Pepperdine has a 4-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Dons have gone 7-2 against WCC opponents. San Francisco ranks second in the WCC scoring 38.9 points per game in the paint led by Jonathan Mogbo averaging 12.7.

Pepperdine makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). San Francisco has shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 48.5% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

The Waves and Dons face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Ajayi is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Waves. Jevon Porter is averaging 16.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Mogbo is scoring 15.3 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Dons. Malik Thomas is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Dons: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.