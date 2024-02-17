Williams and No. 13 Auburn host No. 22 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (17-7, 7-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (20-5, 9-3 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (17-7, 7-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (20-5, 9-3 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn plays the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats after Jaylin Williams scored 23 points in Auburn’s 101-61 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Tigers have gone 13-0 at home. Auburn has a 20-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 7-4 against conference opponents. Kentucky is second in the SEC with 17.7 assists per game led by Reed Sheppard averaging 4.2.

Auburn makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Kentucky averages 22.0 more points per game (88.9) than Auburn allows to opponents (66.9).

The Tigers and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is shooting 55.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Sheppard is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 86.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 7.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.