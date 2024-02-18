William & Mary visits Smith and Charleston (SC)

William & Mary Tribe (8-18, 3-10 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-7, 10-3 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m.…

William & Mary Tribe (8-18, 3-10 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-7, 10-3 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on the William & Mary Tribe after Reyne Smith scored 21 points in Charleston (SC)’s 77-73 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Cougars are 10-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Tribe are 3-10 in conference matchups. William & Mary has a 3-12 record against opponents over .500.

Charleston (SC) averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 7.1 per game William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 70.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 74.6 Charleston (SC) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ante Brzovic is scoring 12.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cougars. Smith is averaging 12.1 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Gabe Dorsey is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Tribe. Chase Lowe is averaging 14.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 40.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Tribe: 1-9, averaging 62.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

