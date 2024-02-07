William & Mary visits Monmouth following Lowe’s 21-point game

William & Mary Tribe (8-15, 3-7 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (12-11, 5-5 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7…

William & Mary Tribe (8-15, 3-7 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (12-11, 5-5 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits the Monmouth Hawks after Chase Lowe scored 21 points in William & Mary’s 84-83 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Hawks are 9-1 in home games. Monmouth is 2-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tribe are 3-7 against CAA opponents. William & Mary ranks sixth in the CAA with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Lowe averaging 4.3.

Monmouth scores 71.8 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 73.2 William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Monmouth allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 21.7 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Jack Collins is averaging 10.3 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

Lowe is averaging 12.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Tribe: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

