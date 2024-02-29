William & Mary visits Elon following Simpkins’ 24-point game

William & Mary Tribe (8-21, 3-13 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (12-17, 5-11 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

William & Mary Tribe (8-21, 3-13 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (12-17, 5-11 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -3; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon faces the William & Mary Tribe after TK Simpkins scored 24 points in Elon’s 87-64 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Phoenix have gone 7-5 in home games. Elon is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Tribe are 3-13 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

Elon averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.1 per game William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 69.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 75.9 Elon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpkins is averaging 12.8 points for the Phoenix. Max Mackinnon is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

Trey Moss is averaging 13.6 points for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Tribe: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

