William & Mary visits Delaware after Moss’ 20-point game

William & Mary Tribe (8-16, 3-8 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (15-9, 7-4 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

William & Mary Tribe (8-16, 3-8 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (15-9, 7-4 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Trey Moss scored 20 points in William & Mary’s 68-64 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 6-3 on their home court. Delaware is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tribe have gone 3-8 against CAA opponents. William & Mary averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Delaware averages 75.8 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 73.0 William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Delaware gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cavan Reilly averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Jyare Davis is shooting 44.0% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Delaware.

Gabe Dorsey is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.6 points for the Tribe. Chase Lowe is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Tribe: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

