William & Mary visits Charleston (SC) following Smith’s 21-point game

William & Mary Tribe (8-18, 3-10 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-7, 10-3 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -17.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts the William & Mary Tribe after Reyne Smith scored 21 points in Charleston (SC)’s 77-73 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Cougars have gone 10-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) is third in the CAA with 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Ante Brzovic averaging 10.1.

The Tribe have gone 3-10 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is ninth in the CAA with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Chase Lowe averaging 7.0.

Charleston (SC) averages 80.8 points, 8.5 more per game than the 72.3 William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Charleston (SC) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brzovic is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Smith is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Gabe Dorsey is averaging 13.6 points for the Tribe. Caleb Dorsey is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 40.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Tribe: 1-9, averaging 62.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

