William & Mary Tribe take on the Towson Tigers on 4-game losing streak

Towson Tigers (15-10, 8-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-17, 3-9 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Towson Tigers (15-10, 8-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-17, 3-9 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Tribe play Towson.

The Tribe have gone 6-5 in home games. William & Mary has a 3-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 8-4 against conference opponents. Towson leads the CAA allowing only 64.2 points per game while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

William & Mary is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.0% Towson allows to opponents. Towson’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than William & Mary has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

The Tribe and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Tribe. Chase Lowe is averaging 15.3 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Christian May is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.4 points. Nendah Tarke is shooting 39.4% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.