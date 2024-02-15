William & Mary takes on Towson, aims to end 4-game slide

Towson Tigers (15-10, 8-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-17, 3-9 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Towson Tigers (15-10, 8-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-17, 3-9 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary comes into the matchup with Towson as losers of four straight games.

The Tribe have gone 6-5 at home. William & Mary gives up 72.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 8-4 against CAA opponents.

William & Mary is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.0% Towson allows to opponents. Towson’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than William & Mary has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

The Tribe and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey is averaging 13.5 points for the Tribe. Caleb Dorsey is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

