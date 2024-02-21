William & Mary faces UNC Wilmington on home losing streak

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-7, 10-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-19, 3-11 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-7, 10-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-19, 3-11 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary is looking to stop its six-game home losing streak with a victory over UNC Wilmington.

The Tribe have gone 6-6 at home. William & Mary is 5-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seahawks are 10-4 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington ranks fifth in the CAA with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Matthew Moore averaging 2.5.

William & Mary averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.3 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game William & Mary allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Moss is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tribe.

Shykeim Phillips is averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Seahawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 1-9, averaging 62.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

