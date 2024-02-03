Wicks scores 27, Incarnate Word beats New Orleans 82-80

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sky Wicks scored 27 points as Incarnate Word beat New Orleans 82-80 on Saturday night. Wicks…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sky Wicks scored 27 points as Incarnate Word beat New Orleans 82-80 on Saturday night.

Wicks also contributed 15 rebounds for the Cardinals (7-14, 2-6 Southland Conference) and he made one of two free throws for a four-point lead with 11 seconds left to ice the win. Alex Anderson scored 16 points while shooting 4 of 11 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line, and added six assists. Dylan Hayman was 5 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Jordan Johnson finished with 23 points and five assists for the Privateers (7-15, 2-7). Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 14 points and three steals for New Orleans. In addition, Carlos Hart finished with 13 points. The Privateers extended their losing streak to six straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

