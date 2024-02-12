Live Radio
Wicks propels Incarnate Word to 76-67 victory over Lamar

The Associated Press

February 12, 2024, 10:11 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sky Wicks finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds to power Incarnate Word to a 76-67 victory over Lamar on Monday night.

Alex Anderson added 16 points and five rebounds for the Cardinals (8-16, 3-8 Southland Conference). Dylan Hayman scored 15.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

