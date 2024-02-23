Wicks and the Incarnate Word Cardinals visit conference foe McNeese

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-18, 3-10 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (23-3, 12-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-18, 3-10 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (23-3, 12-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shahada Wells and the McNeese Cowboys host Sky Wicks and the Incarnate Word Cardinals in Southland action Saturday.

The Cowboys are 13-0 on their home court. McNeese ranks fourth in the Southland with 14.7 assists per game led by Wells averaging 4.7.

The Cardinals are 3-10 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word ranks eighth in the Southland giving up 77.9 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

McNeese averages 80.4 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 77.9 Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wells is averaging 17 points, 4.7 assists and 2.9 steals for the Cowboys.

Josiah Hammons is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 11.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

