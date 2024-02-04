Wicks and Incarnate Word host SE Louisiana

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-14, 2-6 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (9-13, 4-5 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-14, 2-6 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (9-13, 4-5 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word faces the SE Louisiana Lions after Sky Wicks scored 27 points in Incarnate Word’s 82-80 win against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions have gone 6-2 at home. SE Louisiana is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cardinals are 2-6 in Southland play. Incarnate Word is sixth in the Southland scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

SE Louisiana averages 67.9 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 78.1 Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than SE Louisiana allows.

The Lions and Cardinals square off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roger McFarlane is averaging 14.6 points and eight rebounds for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Josiah Hammons is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 12.2 points. Wicks is shooting 37.5% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.