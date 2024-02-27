Wichita State visits Lendeborg and UAB

Wichita State Shockers (11-17, 3-12 AAC) at UAB Blazers (18-9, 10-4 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wichita State Shockers (11-17, 3-12 AAC) at UAB Blazers (18-9, 10-4 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 26 points in UAB’s 78-67 victory against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Blazers are 11-4 in home games. UAB is sixth in the AAC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Lendeborg averaging 7.0.

The Shockers are 3-12 in AAC play. Wichita State is seventh in the AAC giving up 73.2 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

UAB makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Wichita State has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Wichita State averages 72.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 75.0 UAB gives up.

The Blazers and Shockers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is averaging 13.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Blazers. Efrem Johnson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

Kenny Pohto is averaging 9.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Shockers. Colby Rogers is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Shockers: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

