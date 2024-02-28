Wichita State visits Lendeborg and UAB

Wichita State Shockers (11-17, 3-12 AAC) at UAB Blazers (18-9, 10-4 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wichita State Shockers (11-17, 3-12 AAC) at UAB Blazers (18-9, 10-4 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -8; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 26 points in UAB’s 78-67 win against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Blazers have gone 11-4 in home games. UAB is second in the AAC with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Javian Davis averaging 3.0.

The Shockers are 3-12 in AAC play. Wichita State is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UAB’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 72.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 75.0 UAB gives up to opponents.

The Blazers and Shockers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is averaging 13.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Blazers. Efrem Johnson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Colby Rogers averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Xavier Bell is shooting 45.5% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Shockers: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

