Wichita State visits East Carolina following Johnson’s 30-point game

Wichita State Shockers (10-14, 2-9 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (12-12, 5-6 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -1.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Brandon Johnson scored 30 points in East Carolina’s 84-73 victory against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Pirates have gone 9-7 in home games. East Carolina averages 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Shockers are 2-9 against AAC opponents. Wichita State is ninth in the AAC scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

East Carolina’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game East Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is averaging 16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals for the Pirates. Ezra Ausar is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Colby Rogers is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Shockers. Harlond Beverly is averaging 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

