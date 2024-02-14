Wichita State visits East Carolina after Johnson’s 30-point performance

Wichita State Shockers (10-14, 2-9 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (12-12, 5-6 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wichita State Shockers (10-14, 2-9 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (12-12, 5-6 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on the Wichita State Shockers after Brandon Johnson scored 30 points in East Carolina’s 84-73 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Pirates are 9-7 on their home court. East Carolina has a 6-10 record against teams over .500.

The Shockers have gone 2-9 against AAC opponents. Wichita State is the AAC leader with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Dalen Ridgnal averaging 4.8.

East Carolina’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 5.0 more points per game (73.3) than East Carolina allows (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is averaging 16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals for the Pirates. Ezra Ausar is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Colby Rogers is averaging 15.7 points for the Shockers. Ridgnal is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

