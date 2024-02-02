Wichita State plays Memphis, looks to break road skid

Wichita State Shockers (9-12, 1-7 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (15-6, 4-4 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wichita State Shockers (9-12, 1-7 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (15-6, 4-4 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State will try to stop its seven-game road skid when the Shockers face Memphis.

The Tigers have gone 8-2 at home. Memphis is 4-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Shockers have gone 1-7 against AAC opponents. Wichita State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Memphis averages 81.0 points, 7.2 more per game than the 73.8 Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Memphis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is averaging 21.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Colby Rogers is averaging 15.2 points for the Shockers. Harlond Beverly is averaging 10.7 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 82.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Shockers: 1-9, averaging 67.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

