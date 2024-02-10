Wichita State hosts No. 20 Florida Atlantic in conference matchup

Florida Atlantic Owls (18-5, 8-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-13, 2-8 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (18-5, 8-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-13, 2-8 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Johnell Davis and the No. 20 Florida Atlantic Owls take on Colby Rogers and the Wichita State Shockers in AAC action.

The Shockers are 8-3 in home games. Wichita State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 8-2 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic is 15-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Wichita State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Wichita State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is shooting 40.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Shockers. Harlond Beverly is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Davis is scoring 18.8 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

