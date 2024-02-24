Whitney-Sidney and Lehigh host Lafayette

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-15, 8-7 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (11-17, 10-5 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-15, 8-7 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (11-17, 10-5 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -2; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits the Lafayette Leopards after Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 22 points in Lehigh’s 85-54 victory against the Army Black Knights.

The Leopards are 5-8 in home games. Lafayette is fourth in the Patriot League with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Vander Baan averaging 4.1.

The Mountain Hawks are 8-7 in Patriot League play. Lehigh has a 1-5 record in one-possession games.

Lafayette is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh averages 6.5 more points per game (73.8) than Lafayette gives up (67.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Sondberg averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Devin Hines is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

Whitney-Sidney is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Dominic Parolin is averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

