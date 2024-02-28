White leads UNC Wilmington against Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (18-11, 11-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-8, 11-5 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hofstra Pride (18-11, 11-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-8, 11-5 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces the Hofstra Pride after Trazarien White scored 38 points in UNC Wilmington’s 105-100 overtime loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Seahawks are 9-1 on their home court. UNC Wilmington leads the CAA averaging 81.1 points and is shooting 46.6%.

The Pride are 11-5 against conference opponents. Hofstra has a 2-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNC Wilmington’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UNC Wilmington allows.

The Seahawks and Pride square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shykeim Phillips is averaging 14 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Seahawks.

Tyler Thomas is scoring 22.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Pride.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Pride: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.