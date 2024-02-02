White leads UNC Wilmington against Campbell after 25-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (11-11, 5-4 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-6, 6-3 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Campbell Fighting Camels (11-11, 5-4 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-6, 6-3 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts the Campbell Fighting Camels after Trazarien White scored 25 points in UNC Wilmington’s 80-74 victory over the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Seahawks have gone 6-0 at home. UNC Wilmington ranks fifth in the CAA with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Matthew Moore averaging 2.5.

The Fighting Camels are 5-4 in CAA play. Campbell is eighth in the CAA with 12.5 assists per game led by Laurynas Vaistaras averaging 2.9.

UNC Wilmington scores 80.9 points, 13.7 more per game than the 67.2 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UNC Wilmington gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Jenkins averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. White is shooting 43.4% and averaging 22.5 points over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Vaistaras is averaging 10.6 points for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.