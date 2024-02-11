White and Temple host Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (14-8, 8-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-15, 1-9 AAC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers…

Charlotte 49ers (14-8, 8-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-15, 1-9 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -4; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays the Charlotte 49ers after Jahlil White scored 20 points in Temple’s 84-77 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Owls have gone 4-6 in home games. Temple averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The 49ers are 8-2 in conference games. Charlotte is eighth in the AAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Nik Graves averaging 3.0.

Temple scores 70.9 points, 6.4 more per game than the 64.5 Charlotte allows. Charlotte has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hysier Miller is shooting 33.9% and averaging 15.8 points for the Owls. Matteo Picarelli is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.

Graves is averaging 10.2 points for the 49ers. Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 1-9, averaging 66.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

49ers: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

