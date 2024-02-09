Western Michigan visits Southern Miss following Crowley’s 30-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (8-15, 5-6 MAC) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (13-11, 7-5 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Western Michigan Broncos (8-15, 5-6 MAC) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (13-11, 7-5 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts the Western Michigan Broncos after Austin Crowley scored 30 points in Southern Miss’ 78-73 victory against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Golden Eagles are 8-1 in home games. Southern Miss ranks ninth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 36.8 rebounds. Victor Iwuakor leads the Golden Eagles with 5.5 boards.

The Broncos are 2-9 on the road. Western Michigan is 2-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Southern Miss is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 72.3 points per game, 1.5 more than the 70.8 Southern Miss allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crowley is averaging 16.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Cobie Montgomery is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Seth Hubbard is averaging 14.9 points for the Broncos. Jefferson Monegro is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

