Western Michigan visits Kent State after Monegro’s 21-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (8-14, 5-5 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (11-11, 4-6 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits the Kent State Golden Flashes after Jefferson Monegro scored 21 points in Western Michigan’s 77-67 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Golden Flashes have gone 5-6 at home. Kent State has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncos are 5-5 in MAC play. Western Michigan gives up 75.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Kent State averages 77.5 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 75.6 Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 72.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 73.3 Kent State gives up to opponents.

The Golden Flashes and Broncos match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Sullinger is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 14.8 points. VonCameron Davis is averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Seth Hubbard is averaging 14.9 points for the Broncos. Monegro is averaging 11 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

