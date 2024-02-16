Western Michigan visits Central Michigan on 5-game road slide

Western Michigan Broncos (8-16, 5-6 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (14-10, 8-3 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Western Michigan Broncos (8-16, 5-6 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (14-10, 8-3 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan travels to Central Michigan looking to stop its five-game road slide.

The Chippewas have gone 7-2 at home. Central Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Markus Harding averaging 2.3.

The Broncos are 5-6 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is 2-13 against opponents over .500.

Central Michigan’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Central Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Seth Hubbard is averaging 15 points for the Broncos. Owen Lobsinger is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.